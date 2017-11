The College Station Police Department needs your help locating a girl that went missing on Saturday.

Martha Ruiz is 14, from College Station, she is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ruiz has a tattoo on her wrist and braces on her teeth. Police believe that Ruiz may of traveled to Bryan.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.





