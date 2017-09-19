College Station Police need assistance in hit and run investigation

The College Station Police Department needs the communities help in identifying a hit and run suspect.

On Aug. 29 at 4:30 p.m. a small tan colored truck turned left from the middle lane of southbound Texas Ave onto Walton and struck a white van full of children causing a major accident in the intersection.

The tan truck stopped on Walton after the accident. A Hispanic male exited the truck and began walking toward the white van, but eventually turned around and left the scene in the tan truck without making contact with the other driver to check on their welfare or exchange the required information by state law.

The occupants of the van were treated for non-incapacitating injuries.

The College Station Police Department is asking the community for help identifying this suspect.

If anyone knows the person in this photo or a person affiliated with the tan older model Toyota truck pictured below please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

