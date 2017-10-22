College Station Police searching for suspect after gas station robbery

On Oct. 22 at 11 p.m., Officers with College Station Police Department were dispatched to a Robbery in progress at 603 Harvey Road, Valero Corner Store.

It was reported that one black male entered the store, armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the cashier.

During this time the male was pointing the gun at the cashier. The male was able to steal an unknown amount of money and fled the scene into a nearby apartment complex.

No persons were injured when the crime took place.

Officers arrived moments after the Robbery occurred but were unable to locate the suspect.

This case is under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

© 2017 KAGS-TV