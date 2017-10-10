College Station prepares to open new nature center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A new nature center is opening this weekend at Lick Creek Park and just in time for this beautiful Fall weather.

After more than a year of construction College Station is preparing to open the newest addition to the park.

The Lick Creek Nature Center will officially open this Saturday and city officials are calling it the focal point of the park.

"Every species that you can find in the Brazos Valley will be here in this park," said Assistant Recreation Supervisor Virginia Godwin.

The center will host outdoor educational activities for the entire family and the city hopes it will make the outdoors fun again and promote environmental stewardship.

The grand opening for the nature center will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"We have trail systems for running, walking and biking. As well as a nature center where we can bring large groups of people and share outdoor education with them," said Godwin.

For more information on park location and hours you can visit the city of College Station website.

