Common causes and cures of daily headaches

BRYAN, Texas - There are more than 300 headaches that can occur in the human body.

Migraines, by themselves can last up to 72 hours of non stop pain. Including nausea, vomiting, and sore eye sight. A common headache, or primary headache, is easily preventable and can be cured just as easy.

According to experts, dehydration is the cause of more than 50% of headaches. Doctors recommend that drinking a full glass of room temperature water will start your day hydrated.

"Easy tips and tricks to get rid of a common headache is hydration, hydration is always a really big leading component," Matt Hoffman, a clinical professor at Texas A&M said.

There are also different triggers then just dehydration, but staying in-tune with your body can help.

"Foods to light, to any type of audio stimuli, most commonly we do see environmental contributors," Hoffman said.

