Community creates GoFundMe for grieving family

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Aggies everywhere are uniting on behalf of two influential professors facing horrific tragedy.

Dr. Jennifer Strong and Dr. Robert Strong Jr.'s children were traveling with their grandparents and cousins on Tuesday, Dec. 19, when a driver moving the opposite direction crossed into their lane and hit the family head-on.

The grandmother, Freda, and one of the cousins, Parker, 7, were killed on impact of the crash, and the remaining passengers were transported to emergency facilities in critical condition.

On the Wednesday morning following the accident, the two Aggie educators were left devastated when their son, Cooper, 8, died from his injuries.

These two admired professors in the Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications are in an unfortunate season of mourning. Their 13 year old daughter Brenna is still under intensive care at Cook Children's in Fort Worth.

This small family is not asking for a thing, but their fellow Ags are spreading the word and desperately requesting for any and all thoughts, prayers, and financial donations to ease the burdens of their sore hearts this holiday season.

Julianne Garcia, member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie class of 2017, has shared a link to a GoFundMe in order to assist Dr. Jennifer and Dr. Robert.

You can find more information about their stroy by reading The Association of Former Students' article, Aggie Network Rallies Around Family After Son Dies.

For continuous updates join "Strong Supporters" on Facebook.

