COLLEGE STATION, Texas - On Wednesday, Baylor Scott and White Hospital opened a state of the art full comprehensive cancer center.

The facility will include a radiation and oncology center for patients so they don't have to travel outside the Brazos Valley for treatments.

The center will also include 119 rooms as of now, but will shortly grow to 143 rooms.

