Corps of Cadets pre-game March-In route changed for Mississippi State game

The Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M is changing it's traditional March-In route for the upcoming A&M game.

On Oct. 28, when A&M takes on Mississippi State, the cadets will instead showcase the March-In through the areas surrounding Reed Arena on West Campus for this game.

The Corps of Cadets March-In will require the closure of several roads on West Campus from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., which will create additional traffic congestion that will greatly impact west campus fans’ ability to arrive on time for the game.

Organizers suggest fans plan to arrive early, familiarize themselves with the closure maps and enjoy this great tradition from their tailgates.

“If you park in the affected areas, come before March-In. If you don’t park in the area, avoid west campus streets on Saturday,” officials said.

Corps of Cadets West Campus March-In road closures and limited access:

Olsen Blvd. between John Kimbrough Blvd. and Chandler Dr.

Reed Arena Circle (no access)

Permit check at intersection of Olsen Blvd and Chandler Dr.

To avoid being impacted, fans can take advantage of the free game-day shuttles located in downtown Bryan or at Momentum Plaza off University Dr. and Copperfield Rd.

