Country music legend visits Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas--Country music legend Neal McCoy was in Aggieland Tuesday morning, spreading his love for the land of the free and the brave.

For the last year and half, McCoy has taken to Facebook where he’s recited the Pledge of Allegiance live every day.

He made an early morning visit to College Station Tuesday where he joined the Aggie Corps of Cadets for his daily pledge, and this time in memory of his father who recently passed away.

However, this wasn’t just a stop on the way to his next concert. McCoy comes from a family of Aggies including his father, a member of the class of 1952.

McCoy jokingly calls himself the black sheep of the family because he didn’t go to A&M, but says he’s “bled maroon for years.”

“I went out and tried a singing career. Some people said I did okay. I say the jury is still out,” McCoy said.

Texas A&M officials honored his father Tuesday by surprising McCoy and his family with three flags that have flown over the campus in his father’s memory.

One thing is for sure, he holds Texas A&M and America very close to his heart.

“You know you ought to be thankful for the freedoms you have in this country because most other countries are not like this,” said McCoy. “I thought the least I can do is say the pledge of allegiance every day and let folks know where I stand on our country,” he added.

And that’s just what McCoy did this morning and has done every morning for the past 470 days, recite the Pledge of Allegiance showing his appreciation for his country.

Texas A&M reports that McCoy has been selected to be a mentor on “The Voice” next season alongside fellow country singer Blake Shelton.

