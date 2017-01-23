KAGS
Crossing guard hit by driver outside A&M Consolidated High School

KAGS 11:56 AM. CST January 23, 2017

COLLEGE STATION -- A crossing guard at A&M Consolidated High School was hit by a truck Monday morning according to College Station Police.

It happened around 8:00am on Nueces Street.  Authorities say crossing guard stepped onto the crosswalk outside the school to stop traffic when 16 year old driving a Ford F150 hit him.  

The crossing guard was taken to College Station Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.   

Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600. 

