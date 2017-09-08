CSISD to create a budget for newer buses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - In 2016, it became a Texas law that all ISD's across Texas could only buy new school buses with the three point seat belts.

College Station ISD is going to have to begin a new budget before being able to purchase new buses with seat belts.

"The cost for a bus with seatbelts vs one with out, is about 15,000 dollars. So instead of getting 10 buses at once, I would only be able to get 9," Hector Silva said.

Silva, Director of Transportation, is expecting to see more buses with seat belts here in College Station in the year 2019 or 2020.

"Change will be coming and I do think having seat belts on buses will be a good thing for our community to have, we just need to get our budget there," he said.

© 2017 KAGS-TV