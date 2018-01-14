CSPD reported an aggravated robbery in College Station

Police lights (Photo: KVUE.com)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- In the early hours of Jan 14, a victim was held at knife point near Nagle Street.

The two suspects demanded his personal belongings in a nearby alley. Both suspects were said to be African American and about 6-feet-1-inch men.

The first suspected male had a full beard and heavier build, while the other appeared clean shaven and thinner.

Once the robbers had obtained the victims belongings, they left the heavily intoxicated victim.

Officers were unable to find the two suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

Robbery committed with a deadly weapon warrants the suspects guilty of a First Degree Felony.

Contact the College Station Police Department with any new information regarding the case at 979-764-3600.

