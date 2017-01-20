(Photo: Summers, Zac)

BRYAN, Texas- Former Bryan daycare worker Freddie Walton received six months jail time and five years probation in connection with a 2013 incident at the Camelot Learning Center.

Walton's punishment hearing was held in the 361st District Court on Thursday. On September 17, 2013, she was in charge of one of the infant rooms at the childcare center. When the parents of Lincoln Shumbera, one of the children in her care picked him up, the boy was vomiting and lethargic. The parents took him to the College Station Medical Center where he was found to have a life-threatening head injury. He was flown to Dell Children's Hospital in Austin where he underwent successful surgery.

Bryan Police detectives questioned Walton who claimed Lincoln had rolled over on the floor and bumped his head on a piece of furniture. She repeatedly denied anything else happened.

Medical professional determined the injury was less likely accidental, but could not have occurred in the manner Walton described.

Two days after the incident, Walton admitted to police she dropped the baby on his head while she was feeding him.

Walton was charged with Endangering a Child by Omission for failing to get help for Lincoln and trying to conceal what happened. Walton was not charged with the more serious offense of Injury to a Child because the evidence did not show she intentionally hurt Lincoln.

During the punishment hearing, prosecutors called the baby's parents, former employees of Camelot Learning Center, Bryan Police detectives, and a doctor from Dell Children's hospital to testify. Walton testified in her own defense and apologized for her actions. Walton had never been in trouble with the law before the incident.

