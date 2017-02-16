Death at Brazos County Detention Center

BRAZOS COUNTY,, TEXAS - BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas -- A man died Wednesday night after being transported from the Brazos County Jail to the Hospital.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15 and around 11 p.m. Johnny Dewayne Hall, 39, from Bryan was transported from the jail to CHU St. Joseph's Hospital.

Hall had been detained by the Bryan Police Department, and was being booked on charges of fleeing from a Police Officer and tampering with physical evidence.

While in the intake area Hall appeared to be disoriented.

Medical personnel responded, observed his condition, and checked his vital signs.

Following his evaluation he was transported to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office has initiated an internal investigation into the incident, and the Texas Rangers have also been asked to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.

