Deputy shoots man who pulled gun in E.R. of Cypress hospital

(Photo: Air 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A deputy has reportedly shot a gunman at the North Cypress Medical Center in northwest Harris County.

Deputies at the scene tell KHOU 11 News that a man showed up in the hospital's emergency room and pulled a gun. He then fired a shot before a deputy pulled his weapon and shot the suspect.

Views from Air 11 showed several bullet casings marked on the ground outside the emergency room. Nearby there was a pool of blood.

The sheriff's office says the situation is under control, but no further details have been released.

The hospital is located in the 21200 block of the Northwest Freeway.

Check back for updates to this developing story and watch KHOU 11 News at Noon.