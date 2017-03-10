Detour route setup for FM 60 closure

A detour route has been setup for FM 60 closure from Sat. March 11 through Mon. March 12.

All eastbound traffic will exit to Turkey Creek Road. At the stop sign, go left onto Turkey Creek Road and follow it to the end where it intersects HSC Parkway?F&B Road. Go right onto F&B Road and follow it to the signal light at FM 2818. From there you can go north or south on FM 2818 or go across the intersection and follow F&B Road to Wellborn Road.

Drivers wanting to go westbound on FM 60 will do the same in reverse.

If you have any questions or concerns you can contact the Texas Department of Transportation office at 979-778-6233 or by email .

