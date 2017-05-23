Discussing tragedies with young children.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The world stunned after pop star Ariana Grande concert concluded in Manchester, England last night. 22 concert goers killed in the aftermath, including children. The chaos clearly depicted on ours social media.

But it's easy to forget that our children could be exposed to all this disturbing information.

“As a parent we would like to tell our children that this will never happen here, unfortunately that's not the case,” Dr. Robert Larson said, a licensed psychologist for 35 years.

Dr. Larson says there are things we can do to help mitigate the fear your child maybe feeling.

“We can tell them as parents we are going to do everything that we can to keep them safe,” Dr. Larson said.

He recommends to keep an eye on their child's social media accounts since repeated exposure to tragedy can prolong its effects.

"It’s important to be informed, but we need to set boundaries in terms of how much we expose ourselves, or how much our children are exposing themselves to that, Dr. Larson said.

Being open to talk about this incident is something you can do to help children cope with this tragic news from Manchester.

"To handle grief well is to be able to talk about those feelings particularly to somebody that we trust, like a parent,“ Dr. Larson said.

© 2017 KAGS-TV