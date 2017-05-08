District Attorney's office uses grant to prevent child pornography

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRYAN, Texas - It's a problem plaguing the nation, including right here in the Brazos Valley.

After getting tips from the FBI about child pornography in our area, The District Attorney's office plans to use a grant to buy a new computer to help solve child porn cases.

"This will make it proactive and more aggressive in finding people who are child predators and get them before they hurt a child in our area," Jarvis Parsons, D.A said.

It is a new software that will help them hack into chat rooms where photos and videos are being sent.

"We have to hold these people accountable and sometimes people need a wake up call to let everyone know what is going on and we know its happening, we just need the resources to fight it," Parsons said.

The D.A's office said they will receive the computer in July.

© 2017 KAGS-TV