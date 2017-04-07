FORT WORTH - At Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, one member of the staff is providing life-changing, some even call it miraculous, care and she’s doing it with no college degree.

Two more twists. She's a golden retriever. Named Kitty.

“You better come here,” her primary handler Dr. Jamye Coffman called out to Kitty while playing fetch.

Dr. Coffman takes care of Kitty when they’re not at work. She says Kitty just has a way of making the hospital less scary.

“That’s what she does for these kids," Coffman said. "She reduces their stress."

But it’s not just the kids who benefit. Kitty is so good at her job, she brings even the manliest men to their knees, as she did with a police officer the day our camera was there.

The only thing Kitty prescribes is happiness, but, incredibly, science says she might be helping medically, too.

“It reduces depression,” Coffman said. “It increases your bonding hormones, which are the hormones that make you feel better. It does all these things and they’ve actually measured it.”

Probably because even when Kitty takes a break, she’s hard at work giving out smiles.

Dr. Coffman says Kitty has truly made a difference in many lives, which is why the Milk Bone company just chose her as one of America’s 15 dogs who change the world.

“It couldn’t go to anybody better,” Coffman said.

Changing the world is just what this doctor ordered.

