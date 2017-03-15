Dogs on Chains Proposed Bill by Texas Lawmaker

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - House bill 1156 was read before the House Public Health Committee on Tuesday.

It suggests that it should be unlawful to restrain a dog on a chain, rope, tether and more that attaches the dog to a stationary object with out shelter or drinking water.

The dog must also be able to avoid standing water. There are a few exceptions to the bill however, such as campgrounds and recreational areas.

"This law that the are proposing will help the smaller counties around us because then officers will be able to give tickets and warnings to people who don't take care of their pets and the people who don't pay attention to the well fair of their dogs," Kathy Bice with the Aggieland Humane Society said.

If the bill is approved, it would take effect on September 1, 2017.

© 2017 KAGS-TV