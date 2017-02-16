Downtown Bryan adds more parking

BRYAN, Texas - Downtown Bryan is becoming more spacious due to the city council approving for more parking spaces.

New street parking will be available to the general public, at least 10 more curb side spots.

Some of these spots will be located on Tabor Ave. between 22nd and 23rd street. The city hasn't decided yet on when construction will start but business owners are happy it is finally happening.

"We have had people come in and say they drove around and around and had to leave because there were no parking," manager of Caffe Capri said.

