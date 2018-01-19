DPS urges drivers to move over or slow down

Man changing a flat tyre after vehicle breakdown (Photo: tommaso79, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Texas Department of Public Safety will place special enforcement emphasis on the law requiring motorists to move over or slow down when passing certain vehicles stopped on the side of the road when emergency lights are on.

This enforcement will take place regularly throughout the year in the Bryan area.

Drivers passing stopped police, fire, ambulance vehicles, tow trucks, and Texas Department of Transportation vehicles (with emergency light activated) must move out of the lane closest to the vehicle or reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.

The law provides extra protection for first responders and workers doing their jobs in dangerous conditions.

Violations of the Move Over/Slow Down law can result in a $500 fine and drivers causing bodily injury may be charged with a class B misdemeanor.



