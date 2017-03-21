Driver and Passenger identified in officer invloved shooting

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The driver and passenger in the officer involved shooting early Tuesday morning have been identified.

The driver of the 2004 Acura was identified as Michael Dewayne Lott, 35, of College Station. He was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.





The passenger was identified as Charles Wayne Nelson, 32, of Caldwell. Nelson was arrested for aggravated assault against a public servant an felon in possession of a firearm.





Both were booked into the Brazos Count Jail. The investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers.

Original :

Two people are in custody after an early morning shooting Tuesday.

Around 12:30am a DPS Trooper pulled over a 2004 Acura for a traffic violation near the Highway 6 service road and Horse Haven Lane.

According to DPS, during that stop, shots were fired at the Trooper, and he shot back. The driver of the Acura was taken into custody at the scene.

The passenger ran off, and authorities had to use the DPS helicopter to help find him. He was taken into custody in a marshy area behind a nearby business.

No one was injured. The Texas Rangers, and Texas Highway Patrol are investigating.

