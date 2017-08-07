Driver identified in fatal accident on Highway 21

BRYAN, Texas -- The driver that was involved in the one vehicle accident on Highway 21 Monday Morning has been identified.

Douglas Deshan Johnson, 45, of Madisonville was traveling westbound in a Nissan Pathfinder when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not immediately known what caused the accident but weather could have been a factor.

