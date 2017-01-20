KAGS
Entertainment lineup announced for Chilifest 2017

Zac Summers, KAGS 8:35 PM. CST January 20, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The entertainment lineup for Chilifest 2017 was announced Friday evening. 
 
This year's headliners include rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, country singer William Clark Green and country band Reckless Kelly. The two-day musical event and chili cook-off in Snook is March 31- April 1. Both days are open to the public. 
 
Here is the complete musical lineup, listed in the order they will perform:
 
Friday, March 31, 2017 
  • Hunter Rea Band 
  • Parker McCollum 
  • John Baumann
  • Flatland Cavalry 
  • William Clark Green (Headliner)
  • Reckless Kelly (Headliner)
Saturday, April 1, 2017 
  • Shane Smith and the Saints 
  • Jason Boland & The Stragglers 
  • Wade Bowen 
  • Cody Johnson 
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd (Headliner)
According to the Chilifest website, the event has generated over $2.5 million in donations to local charities since 2000. You can find more information on Chilifest by clicking here

(© 2017 KAGS)


