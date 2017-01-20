Entertainment lineup announced for Chilifest 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The entertainment lineup for Chilifest 2017 was announced Friday evening.
This year's headliners include rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, country singer William Clark Green and country band Reckless Kelly. The two-day musical event and chili cook-off in Snook is March 31- April 1. Both days are open to the public.
Here is the complete musical lineup, listed in the order they will perform:
Friday, March 31, 2017
- Hunter Rea Band
- Parker McCollum
- John Baumann
- Flatland Cavalry
- William Clark Green (Headliner)
- Reckless Kelly (Headliner)
Saturday, April 1, 2017
- Shane Smith and the Saints
- Jason Boland & The Stragglers
- Wade Bowen
- Cody Johnson
- Lynyrd Skynyrd (Headliner)
According to the Chilifest website, the event has generated over $2.5 million in donations to local charities since 2000. You can find more information on Chilifest by clicking here.
