Entertainment lineup announced for Chilifest 2017

(Photo: Summers, Zac)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The entertainment lineup for Chilifest 2017 was announced Friday evening.

This year's headliners include rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, country singer William Clark Green and country band Reckless Kelly. The two-day musical event and chili cook-off in Snook is March 31- April 1. Both days are open to the public.

Here is the complete musical lineup, listed in the order they will perform:

Friday, March 31, 2017

Hunter Rea Band

Parker McCollum

John Baumann

Flatland Cavalry

William Clark Green (Headliner)

Reckless Kelly (Headliner)

Saturday, April 1, 2017

Shane Smith and the Saints

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Wade Bowen

Cody Johnson

Lynyrd Skynyrd (Headliner)

According to the Chilifest website, the event has generated over $2.5 million in donations to local charities since 2000. You can find more information on Chilifest by clicking here

