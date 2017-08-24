Events around town cancelled due to storm

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Tropical Storm Harvey has now intensified into a Category 3 hurricane with 80-mph winds.

Several areas in Houston have closed shop to gear up for the storm. And now, different organizations in our area have done the same.

The Bush Library and Museum cancelled their outdoor movie on Friday the 25th due to the arrival of Hurricane Harvey. The library does not know when they will reschedule the movie.

College Station Police Department also cancelled their 2nd annual Back to School Bash on Saturday the 26th. The event was supposed to be held at The Lincoln Recreation Center Saturday morning.

