Exhibit honoring Aggies from WWII to open at TAMU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- An exhibit is slated to open Thursday, August 17th, honoring five Aggies who served in WWII and played key roles in the Battle of the Bulge.

The exhibit, called "Texas Aggies Go to War," will be on display at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in Memorial Student Center, on the campus of Texas A&M.

It centers on five Aggies, James E. Rudder '32, William M. Peña '42, James F. Hollingsworth '40, Joe E. Routt '37,and Turney W. Leonard '42. Each played a role in the European theater of WWII, serving on both D-Day and in the Battle of the Bulge, known as the bloodiest battle for U.S. forces in the war.

In particular, "Texas Aggies Go to War" focuses on the Battle of Bastogne, an element of the Battle of the Bulge.

"This specific exhibit is just a snapshot of one particular part of this over 200 year history that involves periods from D-Day to 1944 and the Battle of Bastogne," said John Adams, Executive Director of Bastogne to Texas, Inc., an organization sponsoring the exhibit.

Specific pieces in the exhibition include a large-scale replica map, made to look like one that Gen. Eisenhower used to map out the invasion of Normandy. Also, Gen. James Rudder's army-issued helmet, worn during his daring operations on D-Day and in the Battle of the Bulge, is also on display.

"[A] tradition of service and citizen soldiers has been a part of A&M's history since 1876," says Adams. He adds that he hopes this exhibit will help allow that tradition to continue.

