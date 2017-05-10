Family argument leads to shooting (Photo: KAGS)

BRYAN, Texas -- On May 10 at 1:45 p.m. officers responded to an apartment located at 3534 Midwest for a shooting that had just occurred.

An ongoing dispute between two family members began late last night.

Today it continued and escalated to one male being shot.

The victim was transported to CHI St. Joseph with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is known to the victim and fled on foot.

Due to domestic nature of the call it is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about these offenses is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.





