BRYAN, Texas -- A family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old Isabel Castillo who was killed during a firery crash Mother's Day weekend.

"She loves to make everyone laugh, she had the most loudest laugh," Nora Ochoa said, Isabel Castillo's cousin. "Everyone is going to remember her by that."

Early Sunday, Isabel's truck drifted off North Harvey Mitchell Parkway, crashing her truck into the tree. Good Samaritans saved her three year old daughter, but were not able to save Isabel.The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The daughter was released from the hospital Monday evening.

Nora Ochoa is thankful for the good Samaritans that risked their lives trying to save Isabel's daughter.

"Thank you for saving the daughter, we still have Isabel within her, she looks like her mother. God had them there at the right time. If they were going to get hurt, they would've done it for a mother and her child

Though she as passed, her impact will always be felt by the people who were around her.

"I would tell her I love her," Ochoa said "Thank you for everything that's she's done, I loved her so much. She brought me out of my shell.""

Isabel Castillo leaves behind 4 children.

Click here to go to Isabel's Funeral Expenses on GoFundMe

© 2017 KAGS-TV