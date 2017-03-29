Family says baby lucky to be alive after lightning strikes fire in nursery

A power surge caused by lightning forced a family out of their home early Wednesday morning. And the family said their 5-month-old baby is lucky to be alive after a fire was sparked right in her nursery.

The entire family of four and their pet were able to make it safely out of the home in the 400 block of Eastern Phoebe in far west Bexar County.

Bexar county firefighters believe that a lightning-fueled power surge started in the front portion of the roof and burned into the infant's nursery.

Alex Thomason said he heard the lightning strike his home before 3 a.m. The loud sound shook him from his sleep so he went to check his breaker box.

Thomason, a husband, and father of two, said he smelled smoke coming from the attic. He tried to put the small blaze out but it started to spread.

Thomason evacuated his family and called 9-1-1. Firefighters were able to douse the fire in the baby’s nursery, where her dad says she, luckily, was not sleeping at the time. “So she was still sleeping our room right now. But that was her room where the fire was.”

Damages were estimated at $15,000.



© 2017 KENS-TV