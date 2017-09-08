Father of AGT contestant from Arizona dies days before show finals

Evie Clair, a 13-year-old from Florence, Arizona, performs on America's Got Talent. (Photo: Trae Patton/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Evie Clair, a 13-year-old from Florence, Arizona, stole hearts during her America's Got Talent audition when she explained she was singing for her father who was fighting stage four colon cancer.

On Thursday, her mother posted the sad news that Amos Abplanalp was taken off life support and passed away.

His death comes just before Evie Clair is set to compete in the AGT finals on the 19th.

Evie Clair posted on Instagram that it had been "the best and worst week of my life."

"I'll miss you so much, Daddy. Thanks for teaching me to love salsa and chicken wings and most of all the Lord. Love you lots. RIP: 9/7/17"

She added later in a later Instagram post "I hope I made you proud, Daddy. I've always done it for you and I'll do it for you forever."

She sang Christina Perri's "Arms" in her audition, explaining that she sang it for Amos on the tough days.

After her performance of Ella Henderson's "Yours" in the semifinals on Tuesday, the judges praised her performance.

“Evie, Evie, Evie, I’ve said this before but you are gutsy. You really, really are and let me tell you something: this song is beautiful, your voice is beautiful… You made (this song) your version. Your tone, your pitch was stunning and laid back and let me tell you, your dad is going to be so proud of you,” said an emotional Simon Cowell.

“I think we forget that you’re only 13 years old and you’re already going through so much, so I have to commend you on your courage and your confidence. You know, your voice is beautiful, you look beautiful, and yes, your dad is so, so proud of you,” Mel B said.

Evie Clair was saved in the results show to advance to the AGT finals, which take place September 19 on KAGS News.

