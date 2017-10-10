Final day to vote for Bryan ISD tax election

BRYAN, Texas— Today is the final day to vote for the Bryan ISD Tax Ratification Election.

Bryan ISD’s property tax rate is made up of two sides—Maintenance and Operations (M&O) and Interest and Sinking (I&S).

According to BISD, M&O pays for teacher salaries, equipment, transportation, and other daily costs.

The other side, I&S, is what the district uses to pay off debts like voter-approved school bonds.

The BISD Board of Trustees decreased the I&S rate by $.03 this year.

In this tax election, BISD is asking voters to consider raising the M&O side by $.02.

If approved, this would mean a modest tax decrease for tax payers.

Plus, the decision could dramatically affect the students and teachers in Bryan ISD in the form of something called golden pennies.

“A vote for this generates an additional $4.5 million dollars. Three million of that is brand new revenue from the state year after year after year,” said Brandon Webb, Bryan ISD spokesperson.

The district said some of that extra revenue would go toward teacher salaries and transportation costs to purchase new buses.

According to BISD, they’re looking at a $3.5 million deficit in their budget.

If this tax election fails, the district would not be able to fill that gap, and may have to dip into their savings.

Bryan ISD wants the public to know that this election comes down to generating more money for students and teachers in the district.

“What voters should know if nothing else, a vote for this initiative is a tax decrease that generates additional revenue for the school district from the legislature in Austin,” said Webb.

The certified decision for this vote will be announced Wednesday October 18 at 12 p.m.

Residents have until 7 p.m. Tuesday October 10 to cast their vote at several locations in Bryan:

Arena Hall (2906 Tabor Rd. Bryan, TX)

The Brazos Center (3232 Briarcrest Dr., Bryan, TX 77802)

Brazos County Administration Bldg. (200 S Texas Ave; Bryan, Texas 77803)

