Find My Friends app helps track down suspect

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday the Crockett Police Department were called after two bank tellers were held at gun point.

Leon Tran, 20, is a resident of Crockett who previously worked at Citizens National Bank as a teller.

After Tran demanded money from the two tellers and fled the scene driving towards College Station.

A witness told Crockett PD the description of the vehicle Tran drove away in. Police immediately started tracking Tran's phone through different services.

One friend had Tran's location via the Find My Friends app on the iPhone, which is when police found out Tran was in College Station.

The Brazos County Sheriff Department, College Station and Bryan PD, and The Texas Rangers all assisted the Crockett PD in this investigation.

Tran was taken into custody at a home on Nelson Road in College Station after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

He is currently at The Brazos County Jail on a $350,000 bond, and was charged with Aggravated Robbery.

