Finfeather road closures to last throughout the week

BRYAN, Texas - Beginning Tuesday August 1, southbound lanes of Finfeather Road between Union Street and Turkey Creek will be closed due to utility work.

Road closures will occur daily beginning at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until August 4.

Drivers traveling south on Finfeather Road will be detoured from Union street to Cindy lane and then to Turkey Creek Road to continue southbound onto Finfeather Road.

Officials with the city of Bryan are urging motorist to use caution and pay special attention when traveling through the work zone.

