Fire chief finalists to interview in College Station on Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The four finalists, hoping to become the next fire chief in College Station, will visit the city on Wednesday.

The following men were selected as finalists after a nationwide search:

Fire Chief Marion Blackwell, City of Spartanburg, S.C.

Chief Blackwell has more than 35 years experience in fire service, including former experience as fire chief or assistant chief in various municipalities across the U.S. Chief Blackwell holds a master’s degree in Executive Fire Service Leadership and course completion on his PhD in Fire and Emergency Management Administration.

Fire Chief Brian Dunn, City of San Angelo, Texas.

Chief Dunn has more than 26 years experience in fire service and has been the San Angelo's fire chief since 1990. Chief Dunn holds a master’s degree in Business Administration.

Fire Chief Jonathan McMahan, Rural Metro F.D., Tucson, Ariz.

Chief McMahan has more than 25 years experience in fire service, but began his fire career in Hunt County, TX. Chief McMahan holds a master’s degree in Executive Fire Service Leadership and is expected to complete his PhD in Organizational Culture in 2017.

Fire Chief Rob Ugaste, City of Wauwatosa, Wis.

Chief Ugaste has more than 26 years experience in fire service, including 15+ years as either fire chief or assistant chief. Chief Ugaste holds a master’s degree in Fire Service Leadership.

The City of College Station is expected to name a new chief by the end of the week. The new chief will replace Chief Eric Hurt, who retired in June 2015 after 35 years with the fire department.

(© 2017 KAGS)