Fire stations need rebuilding around the state

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - If Harvey and Irma have taught us anything, it's that no one is immune to natural disasters.

Hurricane Harvey flooded nearly 20 fire stations in the Houston area and now hundreds of firefighters from across the state are stepping up to help cover for their colleagues.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has been going out to each station to assess what needs to be fixed, or built, including some of the firefighters own homes.

"Right now they are in the process of recovery themselves. Most of them lost their own homes , so we have had folks from around the state come down to help and staff these stations and help them in these distressed communities," Michael Geesling with forest service said.

The group is collecting money and donations to help these stations and first responders to recover.

