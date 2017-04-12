Flu Numbers Crazy High in 2017

BRYAN, Texas - The Brazos County Health Department has run out of the flu vaccine for adults.
This comes after almost 1200 reported flu cases just in the month of February.
Since last August to March of this year, doctors in the Brazos Valley have treated more than 2500 people with the flu.
And flu season isn't over, The Health Department is still encouraging people to get vaccinated against the flu for safe precautions.
Here is a list of number each month since August.
August: 230
September: 374
October: 128
November: 27
December: 101
January: 277
February: 1,196
March: 532
