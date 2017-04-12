Flu Numbers Crazy High in 2017

Flu virus (Photo: bodym, bodym)

BRYAN, Texas - The Brazos County Health Department has run out of the flu vaccine for adults.

This comes after almost 1200 reported flu cases just in the month of February.

Since last August to March of this year, doctors in the Brazos Valley have treated more than 2500 people with the flu.

And flu season isn't over, The Health Department is still encouraging people to get vaccinated against the flu for safe precautions.

Here is a list of number each month since August.

August: 230

September: 374

October: 128

November: 27

December: 101

January: 277

February: 1,196

March: 532

© 2017 KAGS-TV