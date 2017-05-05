Following Her Mother's Legacy

SAN ANTONIO, TX --- - This is a story about a mother and daughter.

“Me and My mom were inseparable,” Jasmin Gutierrez said. “You can tell her the worst thing that happened to you that day and she would turn it around and make it the best thing that happened to you that day.”

With a hard work ethic instilled by her mother, Jasmin is graduating from San Antonio’s Brackenridge High School with a perfect GPA and graduating 3rd in her class. She was accepted into 7 different university and decided on going to Texas A&M. She achieved all of this as a star athlete in basketball and volleyball for four years.

“I’d look in the stands and my mom wouldn’t be there, That’s always a heartbreaking thing,” Gutierrez said. “I can’t help but feel sad.”

Her mother, who was pregnant with a baby at the time, had a heart attack at a family party in 2012. She was pronounced brain dead a week after. She and the baby did not survive.

“At that moment, I didn’t let loose a lot of emotion. I didn’t try and show it was hurting me,” Gutierrez said. “My mom was a strong lady, and I needed to be the strong lady now.”

The world came to know her story from a viral twitter post that was liked nearly 18,000 times.

“There’s more to life than this sadness," Gutierrez said. "The suffering you have been feeling is nothing compared to the joy you will be feeling and it’s very near and dear to my heart."

Her report card proudly hanging above her Texas A&M hat, straight A’s, just as mom would have liked it. Jasmin visit’s her mom's grave site often—sometimes not saying a single word, but for the comfort of being together again.

“If my mom was here today, of course I would tell here I love her, immensely," Gutierrez said. "I am her, I’m trying to emulate her abilities as much possible because she was my parent.”

This is a story about a mother and daughter, though separated for 5 years, still very much connected.

