Former Baylor football player's sexual assault conviction overturned

WACO - Former Baylor football player Sam Ukwuachu's sexual assault conviction has been overturned.

News of the decision came overnight. Ukwuachu appealed his conviction earlier this month.

A jury sentenced Ukwuachu to eight years probation last year but recommended 10 years. The judge ordered him to serve 180 days in jail as a term of that probation.

