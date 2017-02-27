Former Bryan ISD superintendent seeks new position with Kirbyville ISD

BRYAN, Texas - Doctor Tommy Wallis is expected to be announced as the new superintendent of Kirbyville ISD on Thursday.

Wallis previously served as the superintendent of Bryan ISD but was asked to resign after the district felt he betrayed their trust.

Consequently, Wallis accepted a position at Hightower High School with Fort Bend ISD in December and is currently serving as the interim principal.

Kirbyville ISD Board President Joe Brecht says their decision to hire Wallis as the new superintendent came after a very thorough vetting process and that they are not bothered by his work history.

"We vetted him, we interviewed him, and these things were addressed. We are happy and excited to have this highly qualified and very energetic man become a Kirbyville Wildcat," said Brecht.

Brecht says the search for a new superintendent began in January and that there were a total of 31 applicants.

Wallis is expected to start April 3 after the current superintendent retires.

