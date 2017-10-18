Former Texas A&M Quarterback Johnny Manziel to host College Station meet and greet

Jimmy Metyko (Photo: Jimmy Metyko)

Former Texas A&M Quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, Johnny Manziel will be at Aggieland Outfitters in College Station for a meet and greet.

The event will be held at the University Dr. location on Friday Oct. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meet and greet is free to the public and will be first come, first serve. There will be a 2 maximum on autographs and 1 maximum on photographs.

© 2017 KAGS-TV