Former Texas congressman Steve Stockman arrested on federal charges

Former U.S. Rep Steve Stockman

HOUSTON - A former congressman from Texas has been arrested and charged with conspiring to collect contributions intended for a charity and diverting them to campaign contributions and personal use.

Steve Stockman, a Republican who served two stints in the U.S. House, is set to appear in federal court Friday afternoon for a counsel determination hearing. He's charged with conspiracy to make conduit contributions and false statements.

Stockman served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 to 1997 and then another term from 2013 to 2015.

In an affidavit, FBI Agent Vanessa Walther said "it is a crime for a campaign contribution to be made by one person in the name of another" and "it is also a crime to make a false statement" to the Federal Elections Commission.

