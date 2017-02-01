Four Texas State fraternities suspended for policy violations

Texas State University sign. (Photo: KVUE)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Four fraternities at Texas State University received multi-year suspensions for alcohol-related policy violations relating to an October 2016 off-campus event at which a woman was struck and dragged by a bus.

The body of Jordin Taylor, 20, was found under a shuttle bus the morning of Oct. 29, 2016 in Martindale. The university said the suspensions were handed down Jan. 6 following a review by a student justice panel in the Office of Student Involvement. The fraternities and suspensions are as follows:

Delta Tau Delta – 5 years

Kappa Alpha Order – 4 years

Alpha Tau Omega – 3 years

Pi Kappa Alpha – 2 years

Pi Kappa Alpha voluntarily suspended all operations in November after Taylor's death. Texas State spokesman Matt Flores told KVUE in November that Pi Kappa Alpha and Alpha Tau Omega were the two fraternities registered for the event. According to KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Kappa Alpha Order and Delta Tau Delta were also connected to the event.

The suspensions bar the groups from operating as a fraternity on campus and forces them to suspend all official activities. The Statesman reported the Alpha Tau Omega National Fraternity took the additional step of revoking the charter for their Texas State Chapter.

“Violations of the Fraternity’s risk education policy and the University’s code of conduct prompted the decision,” a statement from the organization said. “The chapter is closed and ATO no longer has a presence on campus. All of the chapter’s undergraduate members have been indefinitely suspended from the fraternity.”

Flores told the Statesman the fraternities have the right to appeal the suspensions, and that only Pi Kappa Alpha has done so as of Jan. 31.

