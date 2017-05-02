Free Chipotle on Tuesday for #TeacherAppreciationWeek

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - Chipotle Mexican Grill is celebrating teachers, faculty and staff in one of the best ways ever… FREE burritos!

In a post to the Chipotle Facebook page, the business stated May 2 will be "our Teacher Appreciation Day."

They are offering Buy-One/Get-One FREE burritos, bowls, salads, or orders of tacos for all teachers with a faculty ID at any Chipotle location in the U.S. from 3 p.m. until close.

Chipotle's website encourages to stop by any store with a valid Teacher I.D. and they will hook you up.

