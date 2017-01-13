Friday the 13th superstitions

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRYAN, Texas - Incase you didn't know or forgot, today is Friday the 13th.

But to some people, it's just another day. So where does the stigma behind the day come from? According to the facts, Jesus was executed on a Friday. And in the Middle Ages, no weddings were on Fridays because they believed that was bad luck. And if that isn't enough, 13 guests believed to have attended the last supper.

"I do think there are some odd stories out there but not enough for me to go and do something tonight," Grayson Ridge.

Whether you are superstitious or not, the next Friday the 13th will be in October.

"Just going to hang out, stay in, it's not a holiday where everyone goes crazy but its definitely a thing and people think its great," Oscar Gonzales said.

