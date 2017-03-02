KAGS
Full exhibition over Texas histor at Kushing Library at Texas A&M

Texas declared its independence from Mexico 181 years ago.

Shayda Nazifpour, KAGS 6:41 PM. CST March 02, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Kushing Library at Texas A&M has an entire exhibition over Texas history.

They have items that were at the Alamo, San Jacinto and even years before the declaration of our Independence.

The library also has artifacts from the Battle of San Jacinto such as a cannon ball, lead and even hair combs. The exhibition will be available until this summer.

 

