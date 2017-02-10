GCSO investigating deadly shooting southeast of Navasota

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas -- A woman is dead following a shooting Friday evening in Grimes County.
Just after 5:30 p.m., authorities responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1400 block of Rolling Acres Lane, southeast of Navasota.
According to investigators, a 74 year-old man was highly intoxicated when the he got into an argument with his common-law wife. The dispute ended when he grabbed a gun and shot the woman, who is also 74 years-old.
The victim was dead when officers arrived on the scene. Deputies will not release her name until next of kin is notified.
The man was taken to the hospital for a minor head injury not related to the deadly altercation.
As of Friday evening, no charges had been filed againt the man.
