GCSO investigating deadly shooting southeast of Navasota

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas -- A woman is dead following a shooting Friday evening in Grimes County.

Just after 5:30 p.m., authorities responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1400 block of Rolling Acres Lane, southeast of Navasota.

According to investigators, a 74 year-old man was highly intoxicated when the he got into an argument with his common-law wife. The dispute ended when he grabbed a gun and shot the woman, who is also 74 years-old.

The victim was dead when officers arrived on the scene. Deputies will not release her name until next of kin is notified.

The man was taken to the hospital for a minor head injury not related to the deadly altercation.

As of Friday evening, no charges had been filed againt the man.

