GCSO investigating deadly shooting southeast of Navasota

KAGS 9:41 PM. CST February 10, 2017

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas -- A woman is dead following a shooting Friday evening in Grimes County.
 
Just after 5:30 p.m., authorities responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1400 block of Rolling Acres Lane, southeast of Navasota.
 
According to investigators, a 74 year-old man was highly intoxicated when the he got into an argument with his common-law wife. The dispute ended when he grabbed a gun and shot the woman, who is also 74 years-old.  
 
The victim was dead when officers arrived on the scene. Deputies will not release her name until next of kin is notified. 
 
The man was taken to the hospital for a minor head injury not related to the deadly altercation.
 
As of Friday evening, no charges had been filed againt the man. 
 

