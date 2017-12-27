Good Samaritan chases down robbery suspects

HUNTSVILLE, Texas-- Two people are accused of robbing an elderly woman, and thanks to a good Samaritan they’re now behind bars.

Lt. James Barnes with the Huntsville Police Department said that Tuesday afternoon, a woman was getting in her car at the Wal-Mart off I-45 in Huntsville, when the two suspects approached her with a knife, and took her purse.

A local citizen saw the robbery and chased the suspects as they got away.

The suspects—identified by Huntsville Police as Gerald Jones and Clemencia Archangel-Taylor—drove south along I-45 towards New Waverly while the good Samaritan followed.

Sgt. Steven McNeil with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the suspects then crashed their car into a tree off FM 150 in New Waverly.

Authorities said Archangel-Taylor was arrested after the crash, but Jones took off on foot.

He then tried to carjack a driver off Hardy Street in New Waverly.

McNeil said the person driving the car was a concealed handgun license holder and pulled a weapon on Jones.

That’s when Jones ran to a nearby house and tried to kick in the door.

Police caught up with Jones before he was able to get in the house and arrested him.

Both suspects were arrested for Aggravated Robbery.

Police said the victim fell and hit her head when the suspects tried to get away with her purse.

She was taken to the hospital and later released.

