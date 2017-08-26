Governor Abbott adds local counties to disaster proclamation

(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

Brazos, Grimes, Madison, Montgomery and Washington counties join a list of others mentioned in Governor Greg Abbott's disaster proclamation Saturday.

The Governor addressed the state around 1:00 p.m. to give an update on damage created by Hurricane Harvey. Earlier this week, Abbott declared a disaster in 30 counties set to be hit by the storm. During his press conference Saturday, he added another 20 counties.

For a full list of counties included in the Governor's proclamation, you can go to his website.

