KAGS
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Governor Abbott adds local counties to disaster proclamation

KAGS 1:28 PM. CDT August 26, 2017

Brazos, Grimes, Madison, Montgomery and Washington counties join a list of others mentioned in Governor Greg Abbott's disaster proclamation Saturday. 

The Governor addressed the state around 1:00 p.m. to give an update on damage created by Hurricane Harvey.  Earlier this week, Abbott declared a disaster in 30 counties set to be hit by the storm.  During his press conference Saturday, he added another 20 counties. 

For a full list of counties included in the Governor's proclamation, you can go to his website

 

© 2017 KAGS-TV

KAGS

Abbott: 'Major disaster,' record flooding expected with Hurricane Harvey

KAGS

Gov. Abbott speaks with President Trump about Hurricane Harvey

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories