Grand Jury declines to take any action in Feb. 12 Bryan Police Officer-involved shooting.

Today, a Brazos County Grand Jury completed its investigation of the officer involved shooting on Feb. 12 in Bryan, Texas.

The Grand Jury concluded its review of evidence and testimony and determined to take no action in the matter. Officer Laughlin has since been released back to full duty, and the male that was shot was released from the hospital, and no charges are anticipated to be filed against him.

The incident was investigated by the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, the Texas Rangers, and the Bryan Police Department. Investigators collected body camera footage, audio and video recordings physical evidence, interviewed numerous witnesses and retrieved prior reports of police contact by Calvin Baker. Once the investigation was completed, all evidence was made available to the grand jury along with the applicable law. No criminal action will be taken with respect to the officers actions.

On Feb. 12 Police had responded to 5384 Mallard Drive based on 911 calls for a disturbance at that address.

Officers met up with a woman who stated that her ex-boyfriend Calvin Baker was not supposed to be there, and while the officers spoke to the woman Baker returned to the scene.

Police attempted to speak with Baker, repeatedly asking him to come over and talk, but Baker refused.

Body camera footage retrieved from the officers as well as eyewitness accounts shows that Officer Steven Laughlin repeatedly asked Baker to speak with him, and also for him to "show his hands."

Police say Baker refused to comply with the officer's requests, all the while becoming more aggressive in his mannerisms. He then walked behind a police vehicle and intentionally ducked out of Officer Laughlin's view, only to reappear with his hand coming out of his pocket very quickly and pointing what appeared to be an object at the officer.

The footage then shows Officer Laughlin repeatedly telling Baker to show his hands again to which Baker replied with "No. You ready?" Officer Laughlin ordered him to drop what was in his hands, but Baker responded with "I ain't dropping nothing."

Finally, the body camera footage captures Baker pulling a black object from his back pocket and attempting to point the object at the officer.

Officer Laughlin then fired multiple shots at Baker, wounding him.

